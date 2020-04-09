Two Stocks To Tuck Away: New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD), Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)

The shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by CIBC in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. CIBC wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of New Gold Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on December 05, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that NGD is Underweight in its latest report on May 30, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that NGD is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.96.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.90% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.55 while ending the day at $0.55. During the trading session, a total of 4.73 million shares were traded which represents a -15.31% decline from the average session volume which is 4.1 million shares. NGD had ended its last session trading at $0.58. New Gold Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.77, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 NGD 52-week low price stands at $0.39 while its 52-week high price is $1.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The New Gold Inc. generated 83.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. New Gold Inc. has the potential to record -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on December 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $66. H.C. Wainwright also rated PRNB as Initiated on July 01, 2019, with its price target of $55 suggesting that PRNB could surge by 15.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $57.83/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.24% to reach $72.86/share. It started the day trading at $62.84 and traded between $56.72 and $61.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PRNB’s 50-day SMA is 58.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 44.08. The stock has a high of $75.65 for the year while the low is $25.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.26%, as 1.77M NGD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.45% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 320.61K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.08%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.09% over the past 90 days while it gained 127.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more PRNB shares, increasing its portfolio by 35.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 1,259,440 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,768,433 shares of PRNB, with a total valuation of $283,149,552. Redmile Group LLC meanwhile bought more PRNB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $161,655,399 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Principia Biopharma Inc. shares by 431.87% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,072,070 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,682,488 shares of Principia Biopharma Inc. which are valued at $123,039,517. In the same vein, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its Principia Biopharma Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 649,026 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,990,922 shares and is now valued at $118,220,948. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Principia Biopharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.