Two Stocks To Tuck Away: National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI), PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

The shares of National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on February 05, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $94 price target. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of National Health Investors Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Market Perform the NHI stock while also putting a $82 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Mkts was of a view that NHI is Underweight in its latest report on December 20, 2017. CapitalOne thinks that NHI is worth Equal Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $72.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.12.

The shares of the company added by 15.31% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $46.905 while ending the day at $53.40. During the trading session, a total of 656718.0 shares were traded which represents a -64.57% decline from the average session volume which is 399050.0 shares. NHI had ended its last session trading at $46.31. National Health Investors Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.55 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.55, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.46, with a beta of 0.91. NHI 52-week low price stands at $31.37 while its 52-week high price is $91.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.09%. National Health Investors Inc. has the potential to record 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on November 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.04/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.43% to reach $204.26/share. It started the day trading at $22.32 and traded between $19.77 and $21.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PAGS’s 50-day SMA is 27.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.13. The stock has a high of $53.43 for the year while the low is $13.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.60%, as 16.74M NHI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.30% of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.86, while the P/B ratio is 5.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more PAGS shares, increasing its portfolio by 31.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 8,508,608 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 35,890,024 shares of PAGS, with a total valuation of $693,754,164. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more PAGS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $385,914,558 worth of shares.

Similarly, Artisan Partners LP increased its PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares by 9.40% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,375,993 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 977,133 shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. which are valued at $219,897,945. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,075,558 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,021,406 shares and is now valued at $174,383,778.