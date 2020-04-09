Two Stocks To Tuck Away: MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET), Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)

The shares of MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $32 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MetLife Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Overweight the MET stock while also putting a $60 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that MET is Buy in its latest report on January 16, 2019. Sandler O’Neill thinks that MET is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $47.46. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.49.

The shares of the company added by 5.98% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $31.55 while ending the day at $33.47. During the trading session, a total of 6.47 million shares were traded which represents a 19.43% incline from the average session volume which is 8.03 million shares. MET had ended its last session trading at $31.58. MetLife Inc. currently has a market cap of $31.02 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.54, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.29, with a beta of 1.32. MET 52-week low price stands at $22.85 while its 52-week high price is $53.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.98 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.25%. MetLife Inc. has the potential to record 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on January 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $44. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.53/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.54% to reach $33.08/share. It started the day trading at $23.2067 and traded between $20.605 and $22.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CFX’s 50-day SMA is 28.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.31. The stock has a high of $39.30 for the year while the low is $12.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.62%, as 15.44M MET shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.67% of Colfax Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 381.67, while the P/B ratio is 0.91. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 31.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more CFX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -22.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -4,926,120 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,566,794 shares of CFX, with a total valuation of $328,022,521. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CFX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $158,008,970 worth of shares.

Similarly, Principal Global Investors LLC increased its Colfax Corporation shares by 0.35% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,093,559 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 24,638 shares of Colfax Corporation which are valued at $140,452,468. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Colfax Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 143,460 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,068,229 shares and is now valued at $139,950,934. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Colfax Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.