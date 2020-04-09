Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY), Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

The shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on March 19, 2020, to Neutral the MGY stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $7. Credit Suisse was of a view that MGY is Neutral in its latest report on January 23, 2020. Credit Suisse thinks that MGY is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.80.

The shares of the company added by 9.82% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.00 while ending the day at $4.36. During the trading session, a total of 2.07 million shares were traded which represents a 3.34% incline from the average session volume which is 2.14 million shares. MGY had ended its last session trading at $3.97. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 MGY 52-week low price stands at $3.23 while its 52-week high price is $14.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation generated 182.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -60.0%. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has the potential to record -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on January 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $130. Even though the stock has been trading at $87.40/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.11% to reach $113.00/share. It started the day trading at $94.07 and traded between $87.36 and $93.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MMC’s 50-day SMA is 101.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 103.00. The stock has a high of $119.88 for the year while the low is $74.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.10%, as 6.09M MGY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.21% of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.47, while the P/B ratio is 6.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MMC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -72,422 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,213,075 shares of MMC, with a total valuation of $3,303,902,465. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more MMC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,061,402,137 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares by 1.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 27,516,667 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 306,475 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. which are valued at $2,379,091,029. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,260,138 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 23,963,620 shares and is now valued at $2,071,894,585. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.