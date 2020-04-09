Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)

The shares of Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $26 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Exelixis Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on January 13, 2020, to Buy the EXEL stock while also putting a $31 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $22. Goldman was of a view that EXEL is Neutral in its latest report on September 17, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that EXEL is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 10, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $24.46. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.02.

The shares of the company added by 5.79% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $17.66 while ending the day at $18.63. During the trading session, a total of 4.19 million shares were traded which represents a -9.66% decline from the average session volume which is 3.82 million shares. EXEL had ended its last session trading at $17.61. Exelixis Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.73 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.28, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.40, with a beta of 1.28. Exelixis Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.00 EXEL 52-week low price stands at $13.67 while its 52-week high price is $24.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Exelixis Inc. generated 266.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.09%. Exelixis Inc. has the potential to record 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Wells Fargo also rated MUR as Upgrade on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $11 suggesting that MUR could surge by 78.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.61/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.89% to reach $33.46/share. It started the day trading at $7.36 and traded between $6.59 and $7.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MUR’s 50-day SMA is 14.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.60. The stock has a high of $30.05 for the year while the low is $4.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.94%, as 19.91M EXEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.01% of Murphy Oil Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.93, while the P/B ratio is 0.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 30.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more MUR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 8,722 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,402,167 shares of MUR, with a total valuation of $125,065,284. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more MUR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $102,135,050 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Murphy Oil Corporation shares by 0.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,022,058 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -134,606 shares of Murphy Oil Corporation which are valued at $92,085,216. In the same vein, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… decreased its Murphy Oil Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 658,967 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 13,982,865 shares and is now valued at $85,714,962. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Murphy Oil Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.