Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF), Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

The shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $4 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on October 01, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $13. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on September 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Credit Suisse was of a view that CLF is Outperform in its latest report on April 26, 2019. Cowen thinks that CLF is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.55.

The shares of the company added by 5.85% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.16 while ending the day at $4.34. During the trading session, a total of 9.37 million shares were traded which represents a 24.86% incline from the average session volume which is 12.47 million shares. CLF had ended its last session trading at $4.10. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.91, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 CLF 52-week low price stands at $2.63 while its 52-week high price is $11.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. generated 352.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 132.0%. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has the potential to record -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on February 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $57. Goldman also rated BHF as Upgrade on January 08, 2020, with its price target of $41 suggesting that BHF could surge by 28.48% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.90/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.31% to reach $35.64/share. It started the day trading at $25.87 and traded between $22.76 and $25.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BHF’s 50-day SMA is 32.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.84. The stock has a high of $48.25 for the year while the low is $12.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 37.11%, as 5.71M CLF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.46% of Brighthouse Financial Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BHF shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 26,293 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,400,461 shares of BHF, with a total valuation of $251,379,142. Dodge & Cox meanwhile sold more BHF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $241,558,243 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Brighthouse Financial Inc. shares by 3.04% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,077,634 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -284,922 shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc. which are valued at $219,406,414. In the same vein, UBS Securities LLC decreased its Brighthouse Financial Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 23,818 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,668,821 shares and is now valued at $88,675,404. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Brighthouse Financial Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.