The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Is Now On A Buy List

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 7.65% on 04/08/20. The shares fell to a low of $15.085 before closing at $16.04. Intraday shares traded counted 7.12 million, which was -51.71% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.69M. WEN’s previous close was $14.90 while the outstanding shares total 227.99M. The firm has a beta of 1.02, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 27.56, and a growth ratio of 3.55. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.67, with weekly volatility at 9.97% and ATR at 1.79. The WEN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.82 and a $24.04 high.

Investors have identified the tech company The Wendy’s Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.66 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WEN, the company has in raw cash 334.73 million on their books with 66.53 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 554.05 million million total, with 349.7 million as their total liabilities.

WEN were able to record 214.48 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -127.81 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 288.93 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for The Wendy’s Company (WEN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, The Wendy’s Company recorded a total of 427.19 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 6.88% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -2.5%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 175.3 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 251.89 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 227.99M with the revenue now reading 0.12 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.09 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.59 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WEN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WEN attractive?

In related news, Director, Kass Dennis M. bought 8,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 02. The purchase was performed at an average price of 18.74, for a total value of 150,170. As the purchase deal closes, the President & CEO, Penegor Todd Allan now sold 283,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,055,486. Also, SVP, Finance & CAO, Burnside Leigh A. sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 14. The shares were cost at an average price of 20.95 per share, with a total market value of 279,368. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Legal Ofcr & Secretary, Wunsch E.J. now holds 3,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 75,768. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 7.40%.

16 out of 31 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 14 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Wendy’s Company. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WEN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $19.67.