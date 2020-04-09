Ride Out The Next Market Storm With UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR), Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW)

The shares of UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $37 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of UDR Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on April 01, 2020, to Underweight the UDR stock while also putting a $33 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on January 17, 2020. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $50. The stock was given Overweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its report released on December 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. Citigroup was of a view that UDR is Buy in its latest report on December 12, 2019. Goldman thinks that UDR is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 53.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $43.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.94.

The shares of the company added by 8.14% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $35.36 while ending the day at $38.66. During the trading session, a total of 2.81 million shares were traded which represents a -27.86% decline from the average session volume which is 2.2 million shares. UDR had ended its last session trading at $35.75. UDR 52-week low price stands at $29.20 while its 52-week high price is $51.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.56%. UDR Inc. has the potential to record 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $178.69/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.36% to reach $196.31/share. It started the day trading at $193.31 and traded between $177.99 and $190.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WLTW’s 50-day SMA is 190.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 193.65. The stock has a high of $220.97 for the year while the low is $143.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.26%, as 1.28M UDR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.80% of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.66, while the P/B ratio is 2.41. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.02% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more WLTW shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 340,558 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,516,574 shares of WLTW, with a total valuation of $2,805,340,094. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more WLTW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,383,539,530 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company shares by 1.78% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,678,072 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -120,696 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company which are valued at $1,134,270,529. In the same vein, Longview Partners LLP decreased its Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 8,147 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,659,686 shares and is now valued at $1,131,147,667. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.