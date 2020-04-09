Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI), Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC)

The shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on February 21, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $16.50. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on February 20, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. Citigroup was of a view that SOI is Buy in its latest report on December 10, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that SOI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.98.

The shares of the company added by 7.18% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.24 while ending the day at $5.67. During the trading session, a total of 669880.0 shares were traded which represents a -21.18% decline from the average session volume which is 552800.0 shares. SOI had ended its last session trading at $5.29. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.40 SOI 52-week low price stands at $4.50 while its 52-week high price is $19.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. generated 66.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -130.0%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. has the potential to record 0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Argus also rated ARNC as Upgrade on February 18, 2020, with its price target of $38 suggesting that ARNC could surge by 55.06% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.30/share, analysts expect it to surge by 37.40% to reach $22.32/share. It started the day trading at $10.30 and traded between $7.20 and $10.03 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $15.00 for the year while the low is $5.80. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.86, while the P/B ratio is 0.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 44.94%.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ARNC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -108,899 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 42,189,007 shares of ARNC, with a total valuation of $677,555,452.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Arconic Corporation shares by 0.54% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 24,891,553 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -134,870 shares of Arconic Corporation which are valued at $399,758,341. In the same vein, First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its Arconic Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,244,024 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 22,715,945 shares and is now valued at $364,818,077.