Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC), First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN)

The shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by CFRA in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. CFRA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on February 13, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $72. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on January 27, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 69. JP Morgan was of a view that MPC is Neutral in its latest report on December 09, 2019. Cowen thinks that MPC is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 60.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $52.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.39.

The shares of the company added by 8.00% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $23.18 while ending the day at $24.31. During the trading session, a total of 17.84 million shares were traded which represents a -78.05% decline from the average session volume which is 10.02 million shares. MPC had ended its last session trading at $22.51. Marathon Petroleum Corporation currently has a market cap of $16.72 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.09, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.68, with a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 MPC 52-week low price stands at $15.26 while its 52-week high price is $69.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.56 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Marathon Petroleum Corporation generated 1.53 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.63 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 105.77%. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has the potential to record 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Robert W. Baird also rated FHN as Upgrade on March 02, 2020, with its price target of $18 suggesting that FHN could surge by 39.79% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.09/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.06% to reach $14.25/share. It started the day trading at $8.65 and traded between $8.135 and $8.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FHN’s 50-day SMA is 12.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.08. The stock has a high of $17.42 for the year while the low is $6.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 29.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.13%, as 36.67M MPC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.94% of First Horizon National Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.23, while the P/B ratio is 0.57. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FHN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 162,526 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,021,279 shares of FHN, with a total valuation of $250,031,509. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FHN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $235,659,634 worth of shares.

Similarly, Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC increased its First Horizon National Corporation shares by 1.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,274,927 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 268,700 shares of First Horizon National Corporation which are valued at $131,175,912. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its First Horizon National Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 687,552 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 16,042,393 shares and is now valued at $129,301,688. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of First Horizon National Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.