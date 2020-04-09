Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

The shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by TD Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. TD Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on January 21, 2020, to Equal-Weight the LPX stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Longbow Markets when it published its report on October 02, 2019. Longbow was of a view that LPX is Buy in its latest report on May 20, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that LPX is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $29.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.55.

The shares of the company added by 10.16% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $15.825 while ending the day at $17.56. During the trading session, a total of 2.31 million shares were traded which represents a -40.21% decline from the average session volume which is 1.65 million shares. LPX had ended its last session trading at $15.94. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 LPX 52-week low price stands at $12.97 while its 52-week high price is $34.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Louisiana-Pacific Corporation generated 181.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -160.0%. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has the potential to record 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on January 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.34/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.25% to reach $60.52/share. It started the day trading at $11.27 and traded between $10.36 and $11.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MAXR’s 50-day SMA is 13.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.16. The stock has a high of $21.45 for the year while the low is $4.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.08%, as 9.64M LPX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.48% of Maxar Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.04, while the P/B ratio is 0.87. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.85% over the past 90 days while it gained 41.27% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Maxar Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.