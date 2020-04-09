Ride Out The Next Market Storm With IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV), Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS)

The shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $190 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of IQVIA Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2020, to Overweight the IQV stock while also putting a $180 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $185. Wolfe Research was of a view that IQV is Outperform in its latest report on November 14, 2019. Mizuho thinks that IQV is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 21, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 175.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $155.28. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.45.

The shares of the company added by 6.84% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $117.57 while ending the day at $127.87. During the trading session, a total of 1.63 million shares were traded which represents a 17.94% incline from the average session volume which is 1.99 million shares. IQV had ended its last session trading at $119.68. IQVIA Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $25.15 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 134.04, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 10.43, with a beta of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.94, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 IQV 52-week low price stands at $81.79 while its 52-week high price is $169.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.50 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The IQVIA Holdings Inc. generated 837.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.67%. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.32/share, analysts expect it to surge by 20.90% to reach $31.44/share. It started the day trading at $9.49 and traded between $7.41 and $8.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SGMS’s 50-day SMA is 16.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.49. The stock has a high of $31.63 for the year while the low is $3.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.93%, as 10.02M IQV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.09% of Scientific Games Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fine Capital Partners LP sold more SGMS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fine Capital Partners LP selling -29,837 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,110,726 shares of SGMS, with a total valuation of $88,374,042.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Scientific Games Corporation shares by 1.47% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,841,430 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -87,183 shares of Scientific Games Corporation which are valued at $56,661,871. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Scientific Games Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 28,068 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,039,011 shares and is now valued at $48,878,407. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Scientific Games Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.