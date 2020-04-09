Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS), Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

The shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on October 15, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $8 price target. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Drive Shack Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on March 18, 2019, to Outperform the DS stock while also putting a $7 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 61.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.66.

The shares of the company added by 6.92% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.325 while ending the day at $1.39. During the trading session, a total of 677927.0 shares were traded which represents a -24.69% decline from the average session volume which is 543670.0 shares. DS had ended its last session trading at $1.30. Drive Shack Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 17.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 DS 52-week low price stands at $0.86 while its 52-week high price is $5.62.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.0%. Drive Shack Inc. has the potential to record -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 22.30% to reach $3.46/share. It started the day trading at $3.74 and traded between $3.06 and $3.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RRC’s 50-day SMA is 2.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.04. The stock has a high of $11.11 for the year while the low is $1.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 85.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.16%, as 93.86M DS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 42.49% of Range Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 14.81M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 64.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.20% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SailingStone Capital Partners LLC sold more RRC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SailingStone Capital Partners LLC selling -1,464,349 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,755,291 shares of RRC, with a total valuation of $65,562,063. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more RRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $61,837,971 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Range Resources Corporation shares by 6.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 26,269,378 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,555,602 shares of Range Resources Corporation which are valued at $59,894,182. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Range Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 256,041 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 25,268,519 shares and is now valued at $57,612,223. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Range Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.