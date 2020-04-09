Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D), International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

The shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $91 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dominion Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on August 07, 2019, to Equal-Weight the D stock while also putting a $81 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on August 01, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that D is Neutral in its latest report on June 13, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that D is worth Sector Weight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.47.

The shares of the company added by 6.51% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $73.58 while ending the day at $78.22. During the trading session, a total of 3.87 million shares were traded which represents a 8.19% incline from the average session volume which is 4.21 million shares. D had ended its last session trading at $73.44. Dominion Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $66.99 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 48.58, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.96, with a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 D 52-week low price stands at $57.79 while its 52-week high price is $90.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dominion Energy Inc. generated 166.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.78%. Dominion Energy Inc. has the potential to record 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Argus published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) is now rated as Hold. Jefferies also rated IGT as Downgrade on January 06, 2020, with its price target of $17 suggesting that IGT could surge by 70.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.35/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.70% to reach $20.91/share. It started the day trading at $6.2564 and traded between $5.39 and $6.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IGT’s 50-day SMA is 9.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.75. The stock has a high of $16.25 for the year while the low is $3.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.35%, as 7.25M D shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.81% of International Game Technology PLC shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Boston Partners Global Investors,… bought more IGT shares, increasing its portfolio by 18.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Boston Partners Global Investors,… purchasing 1,561,993 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,854,996 shares of IGT, with a total valuation of $58,637,226. Lazard Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more IGT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $45,935,220 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its International Game Technology PLC shares by 0.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,367,962 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 34,379 shares of International Game Technology PLC which are valued at $37,889,374. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its International Game Technology PLC shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,004,288 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,339,285 shares and is now valued at $37,718,746. Following these latest developments, around 51.53% of International Game Technology PLC stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.