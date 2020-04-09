Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF), Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL)

The shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Janney in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. Janney wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Keefe Bruyette advised investors in its research note published on January 27, 2020, to Mkt Perform the BCSF stock while also putting a $19.50 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 15, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $18.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $13.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.32.

The shares of the company added by 11.76% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.195 while ending the day at $8.84. During the trading session, a total of 752244.0 shares were traded which represents a -106.79% decline from the average session volume which is 363780.0 shares. BCSF had ended its last session trading at $7.91. BCSF 52-week low price stands at $7.11 while its 52-week high price is $20.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. generated 68.85 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has the potential to record 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.41/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.84% to reach $112.67/share. It started the day trading at $0.461 and traded between $0.42 and $0.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VAL’s 50-day SMA is 2.6586 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.9497. The stock has a high of $17.35 for the year while the low is $0.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 44.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.37%, as 52.14M BCSF shares were shorted. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -93.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -89.84% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Luminus Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 36,982,076 shares of VAL, with a total valuation of $16,641,934. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,311,534 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Valaris plc shares by 5.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 20,288,249 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,043,727 shares of Valaris plc which are valued at $9,129,712. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Valaris plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.