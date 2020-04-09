Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS), Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV)

The shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $34 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Webster Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on March 30, 2020, to Overweight the WBS stock while also putting a $27 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on January 24, 2020. That day the Stephens set price target on the stock to $46.50. The stock was given Buy rating by Compass Point in its report released on January 24, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 53. Stephens was of a view that WBS is Underweight in its latest report on October 29, 2019. Sandler O’Neill thinks that WBS is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $32.59. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.98.

The shares of the company added by 7.88% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $23.18 while ending the day at $25.32. During the trading session, a total of 746991.0 shares were traded which represents a 19.97% incline from the average session volume which is 933350.0 shares. WBS had ended its last session trading at $23.47. Webster Financial Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.32 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.24, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.32, with a beta of 1.70. WBS 52-week low price stands at $18.16 while its 52-week high price is $55.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.96 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.42%. Webster Financial Corporation has the potential to record 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on January 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) is now rated as Market Perform. Goldman also rated AIV as Initiated on November 08, 2019, with its price target of $62 suggesting that AIV could surge by 25.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.46/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.04% to reach $49.17/share. It started the day trading at $36.87 and traded between $33.99 and $36.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AIV’s 50-day SMA is 44.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 50.14. The stock has a high of $55.68 for the year while the low is $24.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.29%, as 3.25M WBS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.20% of Apartment Investment and Management Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.46, while the P/B ratio is 3.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AIV shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 80,946 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,055,031 shares of AIV, with a total valuation of $845,534,340. Cohen & Steers Capital Management… meanwhile bought more AIV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $405,569,171 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Apartment Investment and Management Company shares by 0.34% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,717,508 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -33,398 shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company which are valued at $341,570,406. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Apartment Investment and Management Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 805,166 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,607,169 shares and is now valued at $302,541,990. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Apartment Investment and Management Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.