Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI), Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

The shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $25 price target. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PennyMac Financial Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Keefe Bruyette advised investors in its research note published on February 28, 2020, to Outperform the PFSI stock while also putting a $40 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on December 09, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on September 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. Keefe Bruyette was of a view that PFSI is Outperform in its latest report on May 07, 2018. Wells Fargo thinks that PFSI is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $40.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 83.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.27.

The shares of the company added by 18.12% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $21.13 while ending the day at $24.05. During the trading session, a total of 1.14 million shares were traded which represents a -11.76% decline from the average session volume which is 1.02 million shares. PFSI had ended its last session trading at $20.36. PennyMac Financial Services Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.96 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.93, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.24, with a beta of 0.89. PFSI 52-week low price stands at $13.14 while its 52-week high price is $39.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.88 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PennyMac Financial Services Inc. generated 188.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 69.15%. PennyMac Financial Services Inc. has the potential to record 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $51. CIBC also rated CDAY as Initiated on March 06, 2020, with its price target of $84 suggesting that CDAY could surge by 26.95% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $45.47/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.91% to reach $67.79/share. It started the day trading at $50.21 and traded between $45.475 and $49.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CDAY’s 50-day SMA is 61.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 57.25. The stock has a high of $79.11 for the year while the low is $38.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.60%, as 10.97M PFSI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.78% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 93.61, while the P/B ratio is 3.79. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.64% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more CDAY shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 3,027,977 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,157,759 shares of CDAY, with a total valuation of $1,059,368,993. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more CDAY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $842,109,555 worth of shares.

Similarly, Select Equity Group LP increased its Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares by 38.49% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,680,269 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,246,070 shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. which are valued at $584,831,069. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 905,468 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,267,396 shares and is now valued at $464,018,518. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.