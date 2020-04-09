Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

The shares of Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on August 09, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $40 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Overstock.com Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on July 16, 2019, to Buy the OSTK stock while also putting a $34 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on September 10, 2018. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $75. The stock was given Buy rating by DA Davidson in its report released on September 07, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. Maxim Group was of a view that OSTK is Buy in its latest report on February 01, 2017. Maxim Group thinks that OSTK is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 26, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $25.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 169.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.12.

The shares of the company added by 28.08% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.48 while ending the day at $6.82. During the trading session, a total of 4.0 million shares were traded which represents a -131.27% decline from the average session volume which is 1.73 million shares. OSTK had ended its last session trading at $5.32. Overstock.com Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 OSTK 52-week low price stands at $2.53 while its 52-week high price is $29.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.89 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Overstock.com Inc. generated 114.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -29.21%.

Investment analysts at MKM Partners published a research note on May 12, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) is now rated as Neutral. MKM Partners also rated AMBC as Downgrade on December 19, 2016, with its price target of $10 suggesting that AMBC could surge by 35.87% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.45/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.67% to reach $23.00/share. It started the day trading at $15.52 and traded between $13.22 and $14.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMBC’s 50-day SMA is 17.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.09. The stock has a high of $22.90 for the year while the low is $8.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.65%, as 1.24M OSTK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.75% of Ambac Financial Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 382.36K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 29.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AMBC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 35,643 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,016,688 shares of AMBC, with a total valuation of $74,245,930. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AMBC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $53,987,623 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Ambac Financial Group Inc. shares by 0.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,108,143 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -12,538 shares of Ambac Financial Group Inc. which are valued at $26,014,485. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Ambac Financial Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.