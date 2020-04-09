Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE), Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

The shares of Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on November 02, 2017. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hope Bancorp Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from FIG Partners Markets when it published its report on May 02, 2017.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.55.

The shares of the company added by 6.22% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.78 while ending the day at $8.28. During the trading session, a total of 901150.0 shares were traded which represents a 7.01% incline from the average session volume which is 969080.0 shares. HOPE had ended its last session trading at $7.80. Hope Bancorp Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.1 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.15, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.77, with a beta of 1.71. HOPE 52-week low price stands at $7.06 while its 52-week high price is $15.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Hope Bancorp Inc. has the potential to record 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.94/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.20% to reach $10.25/share. It started the day trading at $4.65 and traded between $3.91 and $4.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CARS’s 50-day SMA is 8.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.56. The stock has a high of $23.17 for the year while the low is $3.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.17%, as 8.70M HOPE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.25% of Cars.com Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CARS shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 149,671 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,263,500 shares of CARS, with a total valuation of $26,933,050. Ninety One UK Ltd. meanwhile bought more CARS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,061,841 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Cars.com Inc. shares by 2.46% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,526,825 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -139,231 shares of Cars.com Inc. which are valued at $23,765,348. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Cars.com Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 108,316 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,448,966 shares and is now valued at $19,130,554. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Cars.com Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.