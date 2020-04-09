Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

The shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on July 29, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $12.50 price target. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on August 06, 2015, to Hold the EARN stock while also putting a $15.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from MLV & Co Markets when it published its report on February 05, 2015. That day the MLV & Co set price target on the stock to $18.25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 202.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.73.

The shares of the company added by 50.37% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.98 while ending the day at $8.18. During the trading session, a total of 518710.0 shares were traded which represents a -583.05% decline from the average session volume which is 75940.0 shares. EARN had ended its last session trading at $5.44. EARN 52-week low price stands at $2.70 while its 52-week high price is $12.00.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -45.45%.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. B. Riley FBR also rated HASI as Resumed on March 14, 2019, with its price target of $29 suggesting that HASI could surge by 33.58% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.21/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.09% to reach $33.50/share. It started the day trading at $22.39 and traded between $20.40 and $22.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HASI’s 50-day SMA is 29.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.35. The stock has a high of $39.91 for the year while the low is $15.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.81%, as 6.26M EARN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.28% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.30, while the P/B ratio is 1.55. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 914.21K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HASI shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 517,176 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,673,256 shares of HASI, with a total valuation of $156,611,155. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more HASI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $125,173,122 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares by 4.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,503,799 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 228,672 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. which are valued at $112,332,538. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 338 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,644,247 shares and is now valued at $53,969,081. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.