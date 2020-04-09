Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD), American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

The shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has been pegged with a rating of Positive by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $22 price target. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Boyd Gaming Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Peer Perform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on January 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. Barclays was of a view that BYD is Equal Weight in its latest report on September 03, 2019. Desjardins thinks that BYD is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 141.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.92.

The shares of the company added by 22.87% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $12.96 while ending the day at $15.58. During the trading session, a total of 3.39 million shares were traded which represents a -68.73% decline from the average session volume which is 2.01 million shares. BYD had ended its last session trading at $12.68. Boyd Gaming Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.88 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.26, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.39, with a beta of 2.46. Boyd Gaming Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.98, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 BYD 52-week low price stands at $6.44 while its 52-week high price is $36.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Boyd Gaming Corporation generated 270.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.0%. Boyd Gaming Corporation has the potential to record 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $260. Even though the stock has been trading at $227.77/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.43% to reach $255.69/share. It started the day trading at $249.65 and traded between $228.00 and $249.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMT’s 50-day SMA is 232.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 222.64. The stock has a high of $258.62 for the year while the low is $174.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.45%, as 4.07M BYD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.92% of American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 58.83, while the P/B ratio is 21.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.43%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.47% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AMT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 320,278 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 57,598,553 shares of AMT, with a total valuation of $12,542,084,916. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more AMT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,128,109,181 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares by 6.80% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 19,878,737 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,266,057 shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) which are valued at $4,328,594,982. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 844,396 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 17,454,893 shares and is now valued at $3,800,802,951. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of American Tower Corporation (REIT) stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.