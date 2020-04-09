Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS), Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

The shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on February 14, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $25 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alkermes plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2020, to Neutral the ALKS stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on February 14, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $20. Wolfe Research was of a view that ALKS is Peer Perform in its latest report on January 31, 2020. Morgan Stanley thinks that ALKS is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $21.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.63.

The shares of the company added by 6.46% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $14.91 while ending the day at $15.83. During the trading session, a total of 1.0 million shares were traded which represents a 50.38% incline from the average session volume which is 2.02 million shares. ALKS had ended its last session trading at $14.87. Alkermes plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 ALKS 52-week low price stands at $11.98 while its 52-week high price is $37.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.69 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Alkermes plc generated 203.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 147.83%. Alkermes plc has the potential to record -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $126. DA Davidson also rated TREX as Downgrade on February 25, 2020, with its price target of $104 suggesting that TREX could surge by 4.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $73.63/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.10% to reach $88.40/share. It started the day trading at $85.86 and traded between $74.07 and $84.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TREX’s 50-day SMA is 90.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 86.67. The stock has a high of $111.85 for the year while the low is $56.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.07%, as 9.14M ALKS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.79% of Trex Company Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 34.34, while the P/B ratio is 10.99. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 763.52K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TREX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 25,352 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,379,773 shares of TREX, with a total valuation of $511,275,008. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TREX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $426,265,782 worth of shares.

Similarly, William Blair Investment Manageme… increased its Trex Company Inc. shares by 5.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,063,670 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 209,869 shares of Trex Company Inc. which are valued at $325,662,514. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Trex Company Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 132,193 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,312,514 shares and is now valued at $265,464,872. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Trex Company Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.