Mixed Analyst Attention: Owens-Illinois Inc. (NYSE:OI), Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

The shares of Owens-Illinois Inc. (NYSE:OI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $17 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Owens-Illinois Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on October 31, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on August 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. BofA/Merrill was of a view that OI is Neutral in its latest report on August 02, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that OI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.91.

The shares of the company added by 9.85% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.83 while ending the day at $7.36. During the trading session, a total of 3.09 million shares were traded which represents a -4.98% decline from the average session volume which is 2.94 million shares. OI had ended its last session trading at $6.70. Owens-Illinois Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 11.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 OI 52-week low price stands at $4.30 while its 52-week high price is $20.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Owens-Illinois Inc. generated 551.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.0%. Owens-Illinois Inc. has the potential to record 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.14/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.13% to reach $10.33/share. It started the day trading at $4.49 and traded between $4.20 and $4.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APPS’s 50-day SMA is 5.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.50. The stock has a high of $9.13 for the year while the low is $3.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.22%, as 5.16M OI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.70% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.41% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Dillon Hill Capital LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,251,827 shares of APPS, with a total valuation of $26,945,374. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more APPS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $21,072,249 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Digital Turbine Inc. shares by 16.71% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,711,192 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 531,339 shares of Digital Turbine Inc. which are valued at $15,995,238. In the same vein, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its Digital Turbine Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,553,898 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,709,264 shares and is now valued at $11,676,928. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Digital Turbine Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.