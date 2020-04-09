Mixed Analyst Attention: Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)

The shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Atlantic Equities advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Underweight the OXY stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Neutral rating by Susquehanna in its report released on March 16, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Morgan Stanley was of a view that OXY is Underweight in its latest report on March 16, 2020. Jefferies thinks that OXY is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 16, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 6 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $14.32. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.58.

The shares of the company added by 12.43% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $14.05 while ending the day at $15.56. During the trading session, a total of 48.03 million shares were traded which represents a -70.68% decline from the average session volume which is 28.14 million shares. OXY had ended its last session trading at $13.84. Occidental Petroleum Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 OXY 52-week low price stands at $9.00 while its 52-week high price is $68.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.30 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Occidental Petroleum Corporation generated 3.51 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 380.0%. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has the potential to record -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on March 09, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.49% to reach $1.95/share. It started the day trading at $0.52 and traded between $0.41 and $0.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AVGR’s 50-day SMA is 0.5259 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2245. The stock has a high of $12.60 for the year while the low is $0.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 96825.52 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 115.50%, as 208,659 OXY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.29% of Avinger Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 348.82K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Perkins Capital Management, Inc. sold more AVGR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Perkins Capital Management, Inc. selling -84,200 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 710,568 shares of AVGR, with a total valuation of $294,886. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more AVGR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $82,344 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Avinger Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 83,574 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Avinger Inc. which are valued at $34,683. In the same vein, Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its Avinger Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 11,368 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 51,976 shares and is now valued at $21,570. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Avinger Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.