Mixed Analyst Attention: Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR), SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

The shares of Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Lake Street in its latest research note that was published on July 29, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $9 price target. Lake Street wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Extreme Networks Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2018. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $15.50. The stock was given Buy rating by DA Davidson in its report released on February 07, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. JMP Securities was of a view that EXTR is Mkt Outperform in its latest report on January 03, 2018. Needham thinks that EXTR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 15, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 118.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.76.

The shares of the company added by 15.50% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.72 while ending the day at $3.13. During the trading session, a total of 2.22 million shares were traded which represents a -21.84% decline from the average session volume which is 1.82 million shares. EXTR had ended its last session trading at $2.71. Extreme Networks Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 7.18, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 EXTR 52-week low price stands at $1.43 while its 52-week high price is $8.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Extreme Networks Inc. generated 140.41 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 75.0%. Extreme Networks Inc. has the potential to record 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) is now rated as Sector Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.42/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.45% to reach $5.79/share. It started the day trading at $1.56 and traded between $1.42 and $1.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SM’s 50-day SMA is 4.9596 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.6229. The stock has a high of $18.92 for the year while the low is $0.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.13%, as 21.99M EXTR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.17% of SM Energy Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 49.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -86.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SM shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 430,987 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,864,452 shares of SM, with a total valuation of $19,354,631. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,415,988 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its SM Energy Company shares by 0.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,451,426 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 42,605 shares of SM Energy Company which are valued at $11,530,740. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its SM Energy Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,468,262 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,983,290 shares and is now valued at $9,739,614. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of SM Energy Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.