Mixed Analyst Attention: Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM), Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)

The shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on May 31, 2019. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cardtronics plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 18, 2018. The stock was given Hold rating by Lake Street in its report released on September 27, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 31. William Blair was of a view that CATM is Mkt Perform in its latest report on September 26, 2017. Lake Street thinks that CATM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 19, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 46.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.51.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.70% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $19.47 while ending the day at $19.65. During the trading session, a total of 526843.0 shares were traded which represents a 18.35% incline from the average session volume which is 645280.0 shares. CATM had ended its last session trading at $20.62. Cardtronics plc currently has a market cap of $865.19 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.26, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.04, with a beta of 1.85. Cardtronics plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.94, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CATM 52-week low price stands at $15.71 while its 52-week high price is $47.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.60 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cardtronics plc generated 117.47 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 55.0%. Cardtronics plc has the potential to record 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on February 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) is now rated as Neutral. UBS also rated GPK as Initiated on January 04, 2019, with its price target of $11.50 suggesting that GPK could surge by 16.52% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.18/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.24% to reach $15.50/share. It started the day trading at $13.05 and traded between $12.23 and $12.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPK’s 50-day SMA is 13.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.76. The stock has a high of $16.95 for the year while the low is $10.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 33.04%, as 6.24M CATM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.67% of Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.46, while the P/B ratio is 2.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more GPK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -184,099 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 25,996,527 shares of GPK, with a total valuation of $317,157,629. Shapiro Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more GPK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $198,005,170 worth of shares.

Similarly, Boston Partners Global Investors,… decreased its Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares by 48.14% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 14,194,834 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -13,179,067 shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company which are valued at $173,176,975. In the same vein, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… decreased its Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 169,473 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 13,319,200 shares and is now valued at $162,494,240. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Graphic Packaging Holding Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.