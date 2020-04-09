Mixed Analyst Attention: Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL), Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

The shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Azul S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Buckingham Research Markets when it published its report on October 28, 2019. Barclays was of a view that AZUL is Equal Weight in its latest report on July 29, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that AZUL is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $143.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 83.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.09.

The shares of the company added by 8.98% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.79 while ending the day at $9.71. During the trading session, a total of 1.22 million shares were traded which represents a -22.03% decline from the average session volume which is 1000000.0 shares. AZUL had ended its last session trading at $8.91. AZUL 52-week low price stands at $5.30 while its 52-week high price is $44.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.95 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Azul S.A. generated 384.18 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.92 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 48.42%. Azul S.A. has the potential to record 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $36. Goldman also rated INVH as Initiated on November 08, 2019, with its price target of $29 suggesting that INVH could surge by 28.26% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.60/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.71% to reach $32.13/share. It started the day trading at $23.19 and traded between $21.38 and $23.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INVH’s 50-day SMA is 26.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.54. The stock has a high of $32.70 for the year while the low is $15.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.70%, as 10.27M AZUL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.90% of Invitation Homes Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 84.74, while the P/B ratio is 1.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more INVH shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 8,067,106 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 79,817,610 shares of INVH, with a total valuation of $1,705,702,326. Cohen & Steers Capital Management… meanwhile sold more INVH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $796,990,496 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Invitation Homes Inc. shares by 16.34% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 35,555,689 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,993,208 shares of Invitation Homes Inc. which are valued at $759,825,074. In the same vein, Principal Global Investors LLC increased its Invitation Homes Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,648,171 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 24,802,363 shares and is now valued at $530,026,497. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Invitation Homes Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.