Mixed Analyst Attention: Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV), FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

The shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Autoliv Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on March 30, 2020, to Underperform the ALV stock while also putting a $40 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Kepler Markets when it published its report on March 26, 2020. That day the Kepler set price target on the stock to $60. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on January 24, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 84. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that ALV is Sector Perform in its latest report on December 20, 2019. DNB Markets thinks that ALV is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $63.47. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.70.

The shares of the company added by 9.19% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $51.14 while ending the day at $54.42. During the trading session, a total of 842022.0 shares were traded which represents a -5.65% decline from the average session volume which is 796970.0 shares. ALV had ended its last session trading at $49.84. Autoliv Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.94 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.30, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.28, with a beta of 1.73. Autoliv Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.99, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 ALV 52-week low price stands at $38.16 while its 52-week high price is $87.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.84 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Autoliv Inc. generated 444.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 34.78%. Autoliv Inc. has the potential to record 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $41. Argus also rated FE as Upgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $44 suggesting that FE could surge by 3.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $40.47/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.82% to reach $44.87/share. It started the day trading at $43.59 and traded between $40.40 and $43.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FE’s 50-day SMA is 44.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.25. The stock has a high of $52.51 for the year while the low is $32.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.39%, as 7.06M ALV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.37% of FirstEnergy Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.76, while the P/B ratio is 3.35. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.77M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 625,968 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 66,438,661 shares of FE, with a total valuation of $2,662,197,146. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more FE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,588,370,072 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its FirstEnergy Corp. shares by 5.09% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 33,388,488 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,618,361 shares of FirstEnergy Corp. which are valued at $1,337,876,714. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its FirstEnergy Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 620,424 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 30,704,290 shares and is now valued at $1,230,320,900. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of FirstEnergy Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.