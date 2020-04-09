Mixed Analyst Attention: Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (NYSE:ALEX), Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV)

The shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2018. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alexander & Baldwin Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on March 31, 2015. That day the Compass Point set price target on the stock to $62. The stock was given Buy rating by Compass Point in its report released on July 09, 2014, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 58. Oppenheimer was of a view that ALEX is Outperform in its latest report on July 18, 2013. Oppenheimer thinks that ALEX is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 23, 2012 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 60.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $20.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.09.

The shares of the company added by 5.80% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $11.02 while ending the day at $11.68. During the trading session, a total of 508829.0 shares were traded which represents a 37.32% incline from the average session volume which is 811760.0 shares. ALEX had ended its last session trading at $11.04. Alexander & Baldwin Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 ALEX 52-week low price stands at $8.32 while its 52-week high price is $25.38.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -62.5%. Alexander & Baldwin Inc. has the potential to record 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wunderlich published a research note on September 22, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.50. Morgan Joseph also rated CETV as Reiterated on October 27, 2011, with its price target of $18 suggesting that CETV could down by -11.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.91/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.00% to reach $2.90/share. It started the day trading at $3.30 and traded between $3.15 and $3.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CETV’s 50-day SMA is 3.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.33. The stock has a high of $5.03 for the year while the low is $1.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1098631.82 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -22.89%, as 847,155 ALEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.97% of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.25, while the P/B ratio is 2.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 780.80K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CETV shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 575,067 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,688,646 shares of CETV, with a total valuation of $17,805,462. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … meanwhile bought more CETV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,731,868 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.