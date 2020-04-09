Mixed Analyst Attention: Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD), Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)

The shares of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on March 28, 2019. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Affimed N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on July 14, 2017. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $7. Leerink Partners was of a view that AFMD is Mkt Perform in its latest report on May 19, 2016. Laidlaw thinks that AFMD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 10, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.36. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.15.

The shares of the company added by 9.55% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.78 while ending the day at $1.95. During the trading session, a total of 1.44 million shares were traded which represents a -61.63% decline from the average session volume which is 892100.0 shares. AFMD had ended its last session trading at $1.78. Affimed N.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 AFMD 52-week low price stands at $1.42 while its 52-week high price is $4.26.

The Affimed N.V. generated 66.71 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on December 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $65.08/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.01% to reach $90.20/share. It started the day trading at $70.74 and traded between $65.05 and $69.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EHC’s 50-day SMA is 70.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 67.65. The stock has a high of $83.30 for the year while the low is $48.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.95%, as 2.53M AFMD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.61% of Encompass Health Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.26, while the P/B ratio is 5.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 879.34K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.75%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.07% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EHC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 50,995 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,826,529 shares of EHC, with a total valuation of $629,192,652. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more EHC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $560,159,476 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Encompass Health Corporation shares by 1.12% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,711,179 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 96,794 shares of Encompass Health Corporation which are valued at $557,776,791. In the same vein, William Blair Investment Manageme… increased its Encompass Health Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 332,678 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,020,711 shares and is now valued at $321,476,125. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Encompass Health Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.