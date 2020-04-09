Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG), Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS)

The shares of trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 06, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $2.15 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of trivago N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Guggenheim advised investors in its research note published on April 23, 2019, to Buy the TRVG stock while also putting a $5.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on April 04, 2018. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $7.50. Citigroup was of a view that TRVG is Neutral in its latest report on January 05, 2018. Deutsche Bank thinks that TRVG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 08, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.43.

The shares of the company added by 11.89% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.47 while ending the day at $1.60. During the trading session, a total of 703222.0 shares were traded which represents a -104.88% decline from the average session volume which is 343240.0 shares. TRVG had ended its last session trading at $1.43. trivago N.V. currently has a market cap of $568.06 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 30.77, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.77, with a beta of 1.07. trivago N.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.90 TRVG 52-week low price stands at $1.30 while its 52-week high price is $5.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The trivago N.V. generated 244.41 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. trivago N.V. has the potential to record 0.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $32. BofA/Merrill also rated UFS as Downgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $22 suggesting that UFS could surge by 28.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.14/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.95% to reach $32.00/share. It started the day trading at $23.16 and traded between $21.23 and $22.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UFS’s 50-day SMA is 28.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.11. The stock has a high of $50.10 for the year while the low is $18.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.01%, as 3.39M TRVG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.15% of Domtar Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.79, while the P/B ratio is 0.55. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more UFS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -362,710 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,433,814 shares of UFS, with a total valuation of $160,867,735. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more UFS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $144,072,606 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Domtar Corporation shares by 6.36% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,932,025 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -335,193 shares of Domtar Corporation which are valued at $106,729,021. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its Domtar Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 68,220 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,830,882 shares and is now valued at $61,260,286. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Domtar Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.