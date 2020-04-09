Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH), Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)

The shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $160 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Parker-Hannifin Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on December 17, 2019, to Buy the PH stock while also putting a $229 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2019. The stock was given Overweight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on December 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 230. Barclays was of a view that PH is Overweight in its latest report on November 18, 2019. Gordon Haskett thinks that PH is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $171.54. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 52.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.28.

The shares of the company added by 6.82% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $133.83 while ending the day at $141.39. During the trading session, a total of 1.22 million shares were traded which represents a 18.31% incline from the average session volume which is 1.49 million shares. PH had ended its last session trading at $132.36. Parker-Hannifin Corporation currently has a market cap of $18.62 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.46, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.06, with a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 PH 52-week low price stands at $93.00 while its 52-week high price is $215.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Parker-Hannifin Corporation generated 948.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.76 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -24.8%. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has the potential to record 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on July 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 20.59% to reach $4.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.97 and traded between $0.70 and $0.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIVE’s 50-day SMA is 0.9454 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.7892. The stock has a high of $84.00 for the year while the low is $0.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 290951.73 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -48.62%, as 149,491 PH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.54% of Viveve Medical Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 37.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The HighTower Advisors LLC sold more VIVE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The HighTower Advisors LLC selling -940 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 435,906 shares of VIVE, with a total valuation of $300,339. A.R.T. Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more VIVE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $66,311 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.13% of Viveve Medical Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.