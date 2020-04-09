Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT), Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

The shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2019. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Dougherty & Company Markets when it published its report on February 22, 2017. Piper Jaffray was of a view that ENT is Neutral in its latest report on February 21, 2017. Guggenheim thinks that ENT is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 127.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.54.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.74% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.134 while ending the day at $0.14. During the trading session, a total of 1.23 million shares were traded which represents a -25.76% decline from the average session volume which is 981390.0 shares. ENT had ended its last session trading at $0.15. ENT 52-week low price stands at $0.06 while its 52-week high price is $1.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.39 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. generated 10.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.13%. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. has the potential to record -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $132.52/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.16% to reach $160.76/share. It started the day trading at $141.93 and traded between $129.75 and $140.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TEAM’s 50-day SMA is 141.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 132.49. The stock has a high of $156.12 for the year while the low is $100.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.26%, as 8.12M ENT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.79% of Atlassian Corporation Plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.95%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.17% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more TEAM shares, increasing its portfolio by 27.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 3,557,382 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,391,824 shares of TEAM, with a total valuation of $2,249,941,762. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile bought more TEAM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,042,301,791 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Atlassian Corporation Plc shares by 33.88% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,284,686 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,220,449 shares of Atlassian Corporation Plc which are valued at $862,636,000. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Atlassian Corporation Plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 630,125 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,081,924 shares and is now valued at $834,804,888. Following these latest developments, around 0.93% of Atlassian Corporation Plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.