Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN), Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)

The shares of American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $11 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American Finance Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on September 26, 2019, to Neutral the AFIN stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on September 16, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.40.

The shares of the company added by 11.34% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.97 while ending the day at $6.48. During the trading session, a total of 829918.0 shares were traded which represents a -28.96% decline from the average session volume which is 643540.0 shares. AFIN had ended its last session trading at $5.82. AFIN 52-week low price stands at $4.20 while its 52-week high price is $15.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.17%. American Finance Trust Inc. has the potential to record 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $80. Even though the stock has been trading at $51.76/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.65% to reach $78.58/share. It started the day trading at $56.96 and traded between $52.12 and $55.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ESTC’s 50-day SMA is 61.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 74.93. The stock has a high of $104.10 for the year while the low is $39.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.69%, as 5.81M AFIN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.70% of Elastic N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… bought more ESTC shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… purchasing 611,189 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,937,947 shares of ESTC, with a total valuation of $331,396,822. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more ESTC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $273,616,785 worth of shares.

Similarly, Sylebra HK Co. Ltd. increased its Elastic N.V. shares by 39.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,199,555 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,184,443 shares of Elastic N.V. which are valued at $234,377,165. In the same vein, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its Elastic N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,281,843 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,019,843 shares and is now valued at $224,347,438. Following these latest developments, around 11.50% of Elastic N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.