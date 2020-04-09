Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC), Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

The shares of American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $38 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American Campus Communities Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on March 25, 2020, to Outperform the ACC stock while also putting a $37 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on November 08, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $53. The stock was given Buy rating by Argus in its report released on July 31, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 53. CapitalOne was of a view that ACC is Overweight in its latest report on July 08, 2019. JMP Securities thinks that ACC is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $43.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.89.

The shares of the company added by 11.63% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $28.41 while ending the day at $32.06. During the trading session, a total of 1.1 million shares were traded which represents a 15.23% incline from the average session volume which is 1.3 million shares. ACC had ended its last session trading at $28.72. American Campus Communities Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.47 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 53.34, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.03, with a beta of 0.91. ACC 52-week low price stands at $20.13 while its 52-week high price is $50.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.72 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.17%. American Campus Communities Inc. has the potential to record 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $145. Mizuho also rated BXP as Resumed on February 04, 2020, with its price target of $152 suggesting that BXP could surge by 31.02% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $92.66/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.82% to reach $144.84/share. It started the day trading at $100.76 and traded between $92.37 and $99.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BXP’s 50-day SMA is 120.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 129.85. The stock has a high of $147.83 for the year while the low is $77.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.97%, as 2.61M ACC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.68% of Boston Properties Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 30.28, while the P/B ratio is 2.82. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BXP shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 125,200 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,838,917 shares of BXP, with a total valuation of $1,829,743,315. Norges Bank Investment Management meanwhile bought more BXP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,202,453,605 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Boston Properties Inc. shares by 0.74% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,122,175 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -75,534 shares of Boston Properties Inc. which are valued at $933,568,200. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Boston Properties Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 757,046 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,720,354 shares and is now valued at $896,508,249. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Boston Properties Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.