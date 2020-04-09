Is There A Value in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) And Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

The shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $32 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of VICI Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on December 12, 2019, to Buy the VICI stock while also putting a $28 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 26, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on July 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24.50. Jefferies was of a view that VICI is Buy in its latest report on April 24, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that VICI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 09, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 61.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.18.

The shares of the company added by 9.64% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $14.41 while ending the day at $15.92. During the trading session, a total of 4.33 million shares were traded which represents a 26.48% incline from the average session volume which is 5.89 million shares. VICI had ended its last session trading at $14.52. VICI 52-week low price stands at $9.85 while its 52-week high price is $28.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. VICI Properties Inc. has the potential to record 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.64/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.07% to reach $14.61/share. It started the day trading at $8.32 and traded between $7.57 and $8.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VNE’s 50-day SMA is 10.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.61. The stock has a high of $29.42 for the year while the low is $5.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.70%, as 9.11M VICI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.06% of Veoneer Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 702.60K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.16% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Cevian Capital AB selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,023,649 shares of VNE, with a total valuation of $58,733,111. Nordea Investment Management AB meanwhile bought more VNE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $53,161,090 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fjärde AP-fonden decreased its Veoneer Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,500,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Veoneer Inc. which are valued at $40,260,000. In the same vein, Första AP-fonden decreased its Veoneer Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,039,007 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,039,007 shares and is now valued at $29,565,531. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Veoneer Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.