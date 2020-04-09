Is There A Value in The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) And Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

The shares of The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $8 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Gap Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on March 13, 2020, to Market Perform the GPS stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from MKM Partners Markets when it published its report on March 13, 2020. That day the MKM Partners set price target on the stock to $11. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that GPS is Market Perform in its latest report on February 03, 2020. Jefferies thinks that GPS is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 07, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 6 have recommended investors to sell it, 16 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $10.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.49.

The shares of the company added by 12.63% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.92 while ending the day at $7.85. During the trading session, a total of 11.65 million shares were traded which represents a -37.68% decline from the average session volume which is 8.46 million shares. GPS had ended its last session trading at $6.97. The Gap Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 GPS 52-week low price stands at $5.26 while its 52-week high price is $26.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Gap Inc. generated 1.36 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 58.62%. The Gap Inc. has the potential to record 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on November 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Maxim Group also rated AVID as Initiated on May 01, 2019, with its price target of $14 suggesting that AVID could surge by 49.77% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.98/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.03% to reach $10.83/share. It started the day trading at $6.28 and traded between $5.42 and $5.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AVID’s 50-day SMA is 7.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.66. The stock has a high of $10.79 for the year while the low is $5.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.65%, as 2.83M GPS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.01% of Avid Technology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 336.06K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.68% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Blum Capital Partners LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,555,367 shares of AVID, with a total valuation of $44,117,620. Impactive Capital LP meanwhile bought more AVID shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,095,221 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Avid Technology Inc. shares by 0.87% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,889,155 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -25,336 shares of Avid Technology Inc. which are valued at $19,444,013. In the same vein, Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its Avid Technology Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,400 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,092,052 shares and is now valued at $14,079,510. Following these latest developments, around 5.00% of Avid Technology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.