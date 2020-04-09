Is There A Value in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) And Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

The shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Mizuho advised investors in its research note published on February 26, 2020, to Buy the SBRA stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on February 05, 2020. That day the Berenberg set price target on the stock to $22. Citigroup was of a view that SBRA is Neutral in its latest report on December 18, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that SBRA is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $15.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 124.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.55.

The shares of the company added by 12.07% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $11.21 while ending the day at $12.44. During the trading session, a total of 2.87 million shares were traded which represents a 5.45% incline from the average session volume which is 3.04 million shares. SBRA had ended its last session trading at $11.10. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.54 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 36.06, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.01, with a beta of 1.37. SBRA 52-week low price stands at $5.55 while its 52-week high price is $24.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.13%. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. has the potential to record 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $29. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.90/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.03% to reach $30.17/share. It started the day trading at $26.03 and traded between $23.59 and $25.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RYN’s 50-day SMA is 25.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.55. The stock has a high of $33.10 for the year while the low is $15.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 36.48%, as 2.66M SBRA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.07% of Rayonier Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 56.62, while the P/B ratio is 2.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 837.45K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more RYN shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 1,666,040 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,222,849 shares of RYN, with a total valuation of $476,248,094. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more RYN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $450,225,791 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Rayonier Inc. shares by 1.26% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,783,348 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 147,096 shares of Rayonier Inc. which are valued at $277,497,845. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Rayonier Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 100,863 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,225,767 shares and is now valued at $193,716,813. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Rayonier Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.