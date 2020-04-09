Is There A Value in Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) And Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

The shares of Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on May 13, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $67 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Penn Virginia Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on April 29, 2019, to Outperform the PVAC stock while also putting a $70 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Northland Capital Markets when it published its report on March 22, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Ladenburg Thalmann in its report released on July 06, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 110. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that PVAC is Buy in its latest report on June 12, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 239.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.64.

The shares of the company added by 15.07% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.98 while ending the day at $3.36. During the trading session, a total of 727254.0 shares were traded which represents a -48.04% decline from the average session volume which is 491270.0 shares. PVAC had ended its last session trading at $2.92. Penn Virginia Corporation currently has a market cap of $49.9 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 0.72, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.07, with a beta of 2.78. Penn Virginia Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 PVAC 52-week low price stands at $0.99 while its 52-week high price is $46.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.75 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Penn Virginia Corporation generated 7.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.97 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.18%. Penn Virginia Corporation has the potential to record 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $42. Monness Crespi & Hardt also rated PLAN as Reiterated on February 27, 2020, with its price target of $74 suggesting that PLAN could surge by 33.56% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.92/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.41% to reach $53.72/share. It started the day trading at $37.01 and traded between $33.03 and $35.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PLAN’s 50-day SMA is 45.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 50.63. The stock has a high of $63.71 for the year while the low is $26.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 29.23%, as 11.75M PVAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.45% of Anaplan Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 25.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PLAN shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,111,218 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,229,214 shares of PLAN, with a total valuation of $279,276,016. Coatue Management LLC meanwhile sold more PLAN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $275,590,348 worth of shares.

Similarly, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its Anaplan Inc. shares by 18.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,036,684 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 952,864 shares of Anaplan Inc. which are valued at $182,670,058. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Anaplan Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,074,649 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,804,774 shares and is now valued at $175,652,461. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Anaplan Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.