Is There A Value in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) And Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

The shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $10 price target. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MGM Resorts International, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on January 21, 2020. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $119. Susquehanna was of a view that MGM is Negative in its latest report on July 24, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that MGM is worth Equal-Weight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 154.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.69.

The shares of the company added by 10.05% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $13.87 while ending the day at $15.00. During the trading session, a total of 29.69 million shares were traded which represents a -54.23% decline from the average session volume which is 19.25 million shares. MGM had ended its last session trading at $13.63. MGM Resorts International debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 MGM 52-week low price stands at $5.90 while its 52-week high price is $34.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The MGM Resorts International generated 2.33 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%. MGM Resorts International has the potential to record 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) is now rated as Strong Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $32. JP Morgan also rated TDS as Upgrade on November 04, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that TDS could surge by 46.97% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.82/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.19% to reach $34.00/share. It started the day trading at $18.13 and traded between $16.865 and $18.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TDS’s 50-day SMA is 19.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.61. The stock has a high of $34.12 for the year while the low is $14.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.62%, as 2.07M MGM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.37% of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.12, while the P/B ratio is 0.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more TDS shares, increasing its portfolio by 33.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 2,749,315 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,957,063 shares of TDS, with a total valuation of $183,640,376. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TDS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $166,549,986 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares by 1.40% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,514,150 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 131,730 shares of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. which are valued at $159,457,154. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 76,972 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,149,340 shares and is now valued at $136,582,938. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.