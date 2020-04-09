Is There A Value in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) And Libbey Inc. (NYSE:LBY)

The shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $40 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Masco Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Loop Capital advised investors in its research note published on April 07, 2020, to Buy the MAS stock while also putting a $41 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on April 06, 2020. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $42. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on April 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that MAS is Sector Perform in its latest report on March 16, 2020. Barclays thinks that MAS is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 09, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 48.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $45.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.28.

The shares of the company added by 5.69% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $37.62 while ending the day at $39.54. During the trading session, a total of 4.74 million shares were traded which represents a -21.76% decline from the average session volume which is 3.89 million shares. MAS had ended its last session trading at $37.41. Masco Corporation currently has a market cap of $10.62 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.88, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.13, with a beta of 1.46. MAS 52-week low price stands at $27.04 while its 52-week high price is $50.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Masco Corporation generated 697.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.52%. Masco Corporation has the potential to record 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dougherty & Company published a research note on August 01, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Libbey Inc. (NYSE:LBY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Dougherty & Company also rated LBY as Reiterated on January 26, 2016, with its price target of $26 suggesting that LBY could surge by 89.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.62/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.45% to reach $6.50/share. It started the day trading at $1.00 and traded between $0.63 and $0.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LBY’s 50-day SMA is 1.0494 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.6568. The stock has a high of $3.59 for the year while the low is $0.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.10%, as 2.63M MAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.15% of Libbey Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 222.88K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 29.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more LBY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -9.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -123,586 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,214,757 shares of LBY, with a total valuation of $619,526.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Libbey Inc. shares by 20.62% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 614,800 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 105,100 shares of Libbey Inc. which are valued at $313,548. In the same vein, Royce & Associates LP increased its Libbey Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 177,200 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 575,801 shares and is now valued at $293,659. Following these latest developments, around 5.80% of Libbey Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.