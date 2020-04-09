Is There A Value in Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) And Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

The shares of Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on February 25, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $37.50 price target. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Healthcare Services Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on July 12, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $32. The stock was given Hold rating by Berenberg in its report released on October 04, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. Stifel was of a view that HCSG is Sell in its latest report on July 18, 2018. Jefferies thinks that HCSG is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $30.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.74.

The shares of the company added by 5.82% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $21.37 while ending the day at $22.36. During the trading session, a total of 554279.0 shares were traded which represents a 36.53% incline from the average session volume which is 873340.0 shares. HCSG had ended its last session trading at $21.13. Healthcare Services Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 HCSG 52-week low price stands at $15.80 while its 52-week high price is $34.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Healthcare Services Group Inc. generated 27.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 52.0%. Healthcare Services Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Goldman also rated SHAK as Downgrade on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $40 suggesting that SHAK could surge by 8.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $38.85/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.17% to reach $47.31/share. It started the day trading at $43.95 and traded between $38.69 and $43.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SHAK’s 50-day SMA is 54.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 72.09. The stock has a high of $105.84 for the year while the low is $30.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 31.43%, as 8.89M HCSG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 30.01% of Shake Shack Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 68.88, while the P/B ratio is 4.90. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 32.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SHAK shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 148,258 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,249,089 shares of SHAK, with a total valuation of $160,360,619. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SHAK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $111,920,914 worth of shares.

Similarly, 12 West Capital Management LP decreased its Shake Shack Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,597,736 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Shake Shack Inc. which are valued at $98,038,557. In the same vein, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC decreased its Shake Shack Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 9,894 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,255,820 shares and is now valued at $85,134,647. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Shake Shack Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.