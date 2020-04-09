Is There A Value in CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) And Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

The shares of CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Noble Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $20 price target. Noble Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CoreCivic Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on February 10, 2017, to Buy the CXW stock while also putting a $34 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2016. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $28. The stock was given Hold rating by Canaccord Genuity in its report released on November 11, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that CXW is Hold in its latest report on October 20, 2016. SunTrust thinks that CXW is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 12, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $20.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.58.

The shares of the company added by 9.07% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $9.47 while ending the day at $10.34. During the trading session, a total of 1.19 million shares were traded which represents a 9.83% incline from the average session volume which is 1.32 million shares. CXW had ended its last session trading at $9.48. CoreCivic Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.34 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.52, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.09, with a beta of 1.27. CoreCivic Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 CXW 52-week low price stands at $8.33 while its 52-week high price is $24.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.59 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The CoreCivic Inc. generated 119.09 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.47%.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $96. Even though the stock has been trading at $89.43/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.79% to reach $95.11/share. It started the day trading at $97.2377 and traded between $89.55 and $95.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QLYS’s 50-day SMA is 84.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 83.60. The stock has a high of $95.99 for the year while the low is $63.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.23%, as 5.45M CXW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.25% of Qualys Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 56.85, while the P/B ratio is 9.63. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 411.87K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.34%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.62% over the past 90 days while it gained 25.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more QLYS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 12,845 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,778,384 shares of QLYS, with a total valuation of $415,671,624. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more QLYS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $300,772,709 worth of shares.

Similarly, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Qualys Inc. shares by 4.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,519,647 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 102,596 shares of Qualys Inc. which are valued at $219,184,093. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Qualys Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 11,214 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,168,620 shares and is now valued at $101,658,254. Following these latest developments, around 15.30% of Qualys Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.