Is There A Value in Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) And Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

The shares of Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2020. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Coeur Mining Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on February 28, 2020, to Buy the CDE stock while also putting a $7.90 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on February 24, 2020. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $5.50. ROTH Capital was of a view that CDE is Sell in its latest report on January 06, 2020. B. Riley FBR thinks that CDE is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 06, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.30.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 71.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.74.

The shares of the company added by 5.61% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.24 while ending the day at $3.39. During the trading session, a total of 4.52 million shares were traded which represents a 31.03% incline from the average session volume which is 6.56 million shares. CDE had ended its last session trading at $3.21. Coeur Mining Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 CDE 52-week low price stands at $1.98 while its 52-week high price is $8.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Coeur Mining Inc. generated 55.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1000.0%. Coeur Mining Inc. has the potential to record 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on October 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $224.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.25% to reach $334.74/share. It started the day trading at $248.83 and traded between $226.41 and $247.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ANTM’s 50-day SMA is 256.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 272.49. The stock has a high of $312.48 for the year while the low is $171.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.03%, as 4.43M CDE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.76% of Anthem Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.39, while the P/B ratio is 1.97. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.66% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ANTM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -74,927 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,073,998 shares of ANTM, with a total valuation of $4,330,560,506. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more ANTM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,738,247,252 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Anthem Inc. shares by 3.05% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,516,140 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -362,880 shares of Anthem Inc. which are valued at $2,614,624,426. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Anthem Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 72,317 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,035,889 shares and is now valued at $2,505,588,239. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Anthem Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.