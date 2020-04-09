Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN), AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)?

The shares of Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Standpoint Research in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. Standpoint Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wynn Resorts Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on February 12, 2020, to Buy the WYNN stock while also putting a $150 price target. The stock had earned Strong Sell rating from CFRA Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2020. Standpoint Research was of a view that WYNN is Hold in its latest report on January 16, 2020. Goldman thinks that WYNN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 14, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 181.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 92.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.33.

The shares of the company added by 13.51% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $61.66 while ending the day at $69.07. During the trading session, a total of 10.7 million shares were traded which represents a -110.18% decline from the average session volume which is 5.09 million shares. WYNN had ended its last session trading at $60.85. Wynn Resorts Limited currently has a market cap of $8.06 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 60.32, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.07, with a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.98, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 WYNN 52-week low price stands at $35.84 while its 52-week high price is $153.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.62 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Wynn Resorts Limited generated 2.35 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 359.68%. Wynn Resorts Limited has the potential to record -1.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on April 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) is now rated as Sector Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.44/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.69% to reach $19.50/share. It started the day trading at $10.25 and traded between $9.00 and $9.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ANGO’s 50-day SMA is 11.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.73. The stock has a high of $23.21 for the year while the low is $7.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1158018.47 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -22.03%, as 902,907 WYNN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.48% of AngioDynamics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 308.70K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ANGO shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 440,600 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,947,934 shares of ANGO, with a total valuation of $62,036,952. Victory Capital Management, Inc. … meanwhile bought more ANGO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $47,855,792 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its AngioDynamics Inc. shares by 0.24% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,127,874 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -7,382 shares of AngioDynamics Inc. which are valued at $32,623,726. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its AngioDynamics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 41,575 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,336,725 shares and is now valued at $24,372,042. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of AngioDynamics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.