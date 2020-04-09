Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK)?

The shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Regions Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Outperform the RF stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Odeon Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Janney in its report released on January 21, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18.50. Citigroup was of a view that RF is Neutral in its latest report on December 16, 2019. BMO Capital Markets thinks that RF is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.03. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.34.

The shares of the company added by 7.67% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $9.525 while ending the day at $10.11. During the trading session, a total of 10.82 million shares were traded which represents a 25.21% incline from the average session volume which is 14.47 million shares. RF had ended its last session trading at $9.39. Regions Financial Corporation currently has a market cap of $10.06 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.72, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.82, with a beta of 1.72. RF 52-week low price stands at $6.94 while its 52-week high price is $17.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.40 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.5%. Regions Financial Corporation has the potential to record 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $61. Even though the stock has been trading at $56.50/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.88% to reach $78.64/share. It started the day trading at $60.27 and traded between $56.27 and $59.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CCK’s 50-day SMA is 66.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 67.77. The stock has a high of $80.57 for the year while the low is $42.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 61.06%, as 2.96M RF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.22% of Crown Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.82, while the P/B ratio is 4.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CCK shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 153,927 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,609,000 shares of CCK, with a total valuation of $731,826,360. Janus Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more CCK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $400,354,290 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Crown Holdings Inc. shares by 3.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,823,708 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 217,647 shares of Crown Holdings Inc. which are valued at $338,008,012. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Crown Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 458,650 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,594,377 shares and is now valued at $324,697,641. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Crown Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.