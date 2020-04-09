Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF), Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)?

The shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $110 price target. Exane BNP Paribas wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on December 16, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on November 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 155. Wells Fargo was of a view that IFF is Market Perform in its latest report on October 16, 2019. Societe Generale thinks that IFF is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $130.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.49.

The shares of the company added by 6.34% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $114.04 while ending the day at $121.25. During the trading session, a total of 1.06 million shares were traded which represents a 26.8% incline from the average session volume which is 1.45 million shares. IFF had ended its last session trading at $114.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. currently has a market cap of $12.99 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 30.34, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.98, with a beta of 0.90. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 IFF 52-week low price stands at $92.14 while its 52-week high price is $152.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. generated 623.95 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.53%. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has the potential to record 6.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.79/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.34% to reach $10.41/share. It started the day trading at $3.23 and traded between $2.85 and $3.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTDR’s 50-day SMA is 7.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.00. The stock has a high of $22.25 for the year while the low is $1.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.14%, as 31.29M IFF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 28.48% of Matador Resources Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.26, while the P/B ratio is 0.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 47.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -82.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -78.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more MTDR shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 440,936 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,393,714 shares of MTDR, with a total valuation of $30,736,411. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MTDR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,793,071 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Matador Resources Company shares by 14.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,565,986 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 943,107 shares of Matador Resources Company which are valued at $18,763,645. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Matador Resources Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 639,279 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,471,321 shares and is now valued at $16,048,876. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Matador Resources Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.