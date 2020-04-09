Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA), Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA)?

The shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on September 24, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $14 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on August 15, 2018, to Overweight the IDRA stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on November 09, 2017. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Outperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on April 25, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. JMP Securities was of a view that IDRA is Mkt Outperform in its latest report on March 22, 2017. Wedbush thinks that IDRA is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 01, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 79.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.31.

The shares of the company added by 17.74% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.3802 while ending the day at $1.46. During the trading session, a total of 997705.0 shares were traded which represents a -449.12% decline from the average session volume which is 181690.0 shares. IDRA had ended its last session trading at $1.24. IDRA 52-week low price stands at $0.81 while its 52-week high price is $4.19.

The Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 40.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.16/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.82% to reach $11.45/share. It started the day trading at $8.95 and traded between $8.20 and $8.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MWA’s 50-day SMA is 10.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.76. The stock has a high of $12.71 for the year while the low is $6.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.32%, as 3.22M IDRA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.07% of Mueller Water Products Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.82, while the P/B ratio is 2.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MWA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -32,650 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,114,404 shares of MWA, with a total valuation of $113,056,376. Impax Asset Management Ltd. meanwhile sold more MWA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $85,707,689 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Mueller Water Products Inc. shares by 1.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,974,133 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 136,174 shares of Mueller Water Products Inc. which are valued at $79,892,805. In the same vein, Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC increased its Mueller Water Products Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,140,300 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,274,730 shares and is now valued at $74,290,587. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Mueller Water Products Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.