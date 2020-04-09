Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)?

The shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $33 price target. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ConocoPhillips, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Outperform the COP stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. The stock was given Overweight rating by CapitalOne in its report released on February 11, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 70. Scotiabank was of a view that COP is Sector Perform in its latest report on January 23, 2020. Robert W. Baird thinks that COP is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 15, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 72.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 19 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $43.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 71.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.88.

The shares of the company added by 7.24% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $33.865 while ending the day at $35.68. During the trading session, a total of 8.1 million shares were traded which represents a 22.97% incline from the average session volume which is 10.51 million shares. COP had ended its last session trading at $33.27. ConocoPhillips debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 COP 52-week low price stands at $20.84 while its 52-week high price is $68.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.76 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The ConocoPhillips generated 5.09 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -31.58%. ConocoPhillips has the potential to record -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.85/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.59% to reach $30.47/share. It started the day trading at $15.83 and traded between $14.86 and $15.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BHC’s 50-day SMA is 21.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.04. The stock has a high of $31.97 for the year while the low is $11.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.08%, as 23.04M COP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.55% of Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… sold more BHC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… selling -858,622 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,483,921 shares of BHC, with a total valuation of $410,500,776.

Similarly, ValueAct Capital Management LP decreased its Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 17,931,594 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. which are valued at $277,939,707. In the same vein, Glenview Capital Management LLC decreased its Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,806,494 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 16,617,008 shares and is now valued at $257,563,624. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Bausch Health Companies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.