Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME), Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)?

The shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of At Home Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on December 05, 2019. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on August 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Morgan Stanley was of a view that HOME is Equal-Weight in its latest report on June 10, 2019. Monness Crespi & Hardt thinks that HOME is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.46.

The shares of the company added by 25.81% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.55 while ending the day at $1.95. During the trading session, a total of 3.94 million shares were traded which represents a -51.39% decline from the average session volume which is 2.6 million shares. HOME had ended its last session trading at $1.55. At Home Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.78, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 HOME 52-week low price stands at $1.20 while its 52-week high price is $24.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The At Home Group Inc. generated 14.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 43.24%. At Home Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on September 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $62. Stephens also rated PNFP as Downgrade on July 09, 2019, with its price target of $62 suggesting that PNFP could surge by 23.52% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.87/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.56% to reach $54.25/share. It started the day trading at $41.66 and traded between $37.71 and $41.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PNFP’s 50-day SMA is 49.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 56.25. The stock has a high of $65.00 for the year while the low is $27.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 27.60%, as 2.26M HOME shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.07% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.94, while the P/B ratio is 0.72. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 633.62K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PNFP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -55,598 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,599,681 shares of PNFP, with a total valuation of $247,752,025. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PNFP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $237,001,019 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. shares by 1.72% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,553,613 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 76,924 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. which are valued at $170,942,632. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 15,178 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,357,223 shares and is now valued at $88,490,151. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.